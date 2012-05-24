SINGAPORE May 24 Maybank Kim Eng, part of
Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd, said on Thursday its
Hong Kong office has obtained a corporate finance license that
would help it expand in Greater China.
The move comes as rival CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
recently agreed to buy some Asian units of Royal Bank of
Scotland Plc to expand its footprint throughout Asia.
Maybank, which last year acquired Singapore broker Kim Eng
Holdings for $1.4 billion, said the license, issued by the
Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, allows its Hong
Kong unit to offer corporate finance advisory services such as
initial public offerings, advisory, merger and acquisitions and
corporate restructuring.
"The license will open doors for us to penetrate into
Greater China," Maybank Kim Eng's group chief executive Zafrul
Tengku Aziz said in a statement.
"This region is important to us, and to harness its growth
potential, we are working towards increasing the size and scale
of our business in Hong Kong."
The Malaysian bank aims to have its international operations
contribute 40 percent of its pre-tax profits by 2015.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Saeed Azhar)