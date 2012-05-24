SINGAPORE May 24 Maybank Kim Eng, part of Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd, said on Thursday its Hong Kong office has obtained a corporate finance license that would help it expand in Greater China.

The move comes as rival CIMB Group Holdings Bhd recently agreed to buy some Asian units of Royal Bank of Scotland Plc to expand its footprint throughout Asia. [ID:nL3E8F24YJ

Maybank, which last year acquired Singapore broker Kim Eng Holdings for $1.4 billion, said the license, issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, allows its Hong Kong unit to offer corporate finance advisory services such as initial public offerings, advisory, merger and acquisitions and corporate restructuring.

"The license will open doors for us to penetrate into Greater China," Maybank Kim Eng's group chief executive Zafrul Tengku Aziz said in a statement.

"This region is important to us, and to harness its growth potential, we are working towards increasing the size and scale of our business in Hong Kong."

The Malaysian bank aims to have its international operations contribute 40 percent of its pre-tax profits by 2015. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Saeed Azhar)