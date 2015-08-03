China stocks inch up despite B-share slump
SHANGHAI, March 23 China stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, despite a slump in Shanghai B shares amid worries over tight liquidity and stepped-up regulation.
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 3 Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia's largest bank by assets, said on Monday it commenced branch operations in Myanmar, becoming the first and only Malaysian bank to open a branch in that country.
Maybank, Southeast Asia's fourth largest bank, is one of the foreign banks ranging from Japan's Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd to Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd that have gained a presence in Myanmar.
In October, government granted nine foreign banks coveted licences to operate on a limited basis, its biggest move to date to bring in much needed foreign capital to a fast-growing economy. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SHANGHAI, March 23 China stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, despite a slump in Shanghai B shares amid worries over tight liquidity and stepped-up regulation.
MOSCOW, March 23 The supervisory board of Russian bank VTB has recommended paying dividends of 0.00117 roubles per ordinary share for 2016, amounting to a payout of 15.2 billion roubles ($263 million), the bank said in a statement.