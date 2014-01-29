KUALA LUMPUR Jan 29 Maybank, Malaysia's largest bank in terms of assets, has issued 1.6 billion ringgit ($479.76 million)in subordinated notes via bookbuilding to boost core capital, the lender said on Wednesday.

The 10-year subordinated notes qualify as Basel III compliant, Tier 2 capital under the Malaysian central bank's capital adequacy framework and is part of an existing 7 billion ringgit debt programme, Maybank said.

The debt carries a coupon rate of 4.9 percent per annum, the lender said. It did not disclose who took up the debt.

Maybank had issued 2.1 billion ringgit of subordinated notes in May 2012 under the same programme.

The corporate exercise comes after smaller Malaysian bank CIMB Group Holdings raised $1.1 billion through new shares to lift core capital.

($1 = 3.3350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Matt Driskill)