KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 Maybank Islamic Bhd, a
unit of Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd and the largest
sharia bank in Southeast Asia, has raised 1.5 billion ringgit
($458.65 million) with its first Basel III-compliant Islamic
bond.
The sukuk has a tenure of 10 years and was priced at 4.75
percent, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday. It was
oversubscribed by 2.9 times and increased in size from an
initial plan for 1 billion ringgit.
It is the first issuance under a 10 billion ringgit
subordinated sukuk programme announced by the bank in March.
($1 = 3.2705 Malaysian ringgit)
