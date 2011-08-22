KUALA LUMPUR Aug 22 Malaysia's largest lender Malayan Banking (Maybank) posted a quarterly net profit increase of 27 percent, helping the bank to its best ever full-year performance, owing to strong loans growth.

Maybank's net profit for its fourth quarter came in at 1.15 billion ringgit ($385.77 million), slightly better than the 1.1 billion ringgit forecast implied by 22 analysts tracked by Thomson I/B/E/S, which called for a full-year profit average of 4.4 billion ringgit.

The research arm of UBS estimated Q4 net profit to come in at 1.26 billion ringgit.

The lender's fourth-quarter performance pushed its full-year earnings to 4.45 billion ringgit.

Maybank's shares were unchanged at 8.63 ringgit per share on Monday ahead of the earnings announcement.

The bank expected the coming 12 months to be challenging owing to weak external conditions. ($1 = 2.981 Malaysian Ringgits) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)