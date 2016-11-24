(Corrects to clarify reason for profit fall in paragraph 1 and headline)

Kuala Lumpur Nov 24 Malaysia's biggest lender Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank) posted a fall in third-quarter profit due to a lower tax charge in the same period a year earlier.

Net profit for July-September was 1.795 billion ringgit ($402.9 million), the fourth quarterly decline in a row, and 5.4 percent lower than 1.898 billion ringgit a year earlier.

Net interest income for the quarter declined 2.4 percent to 2.83 billion ringgit.

The group clocked a quarterly revenue of 11.3 billion ringgit.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated net income of 1.08 billion ringgit and revenue of 5.42 billion ringgit for the quarter.

($1 = 4.4550 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)