By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, April 23 Malaysia's top lender Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is exploring a bank business opportunity in Thailand but it is not in active talks about acquiring a stake in TMB Bank Pcl, its chief executive said on Monday.

"We are not in any active discussion," Maybank CEO Abdul Wahid Omar told a news conference when asked if it was in talks with TMB or its shareholders about buying a stake in Thailand's seventh-largest lender.

Reuters cited sources as saying that ING was putting its 31 percent stake in TMB up for sale as the Dutch financial services group pushed ahead with Asian divestment.

He was in Bangkok to join with its brokerage unit Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Pcl to announce the strategy of its investment banking business in Thailand.

"Thailand is our big missing piece and we are exploring opportunities in the banking business," he said, adding Thailand was a key market for Maybank group to achieve its plan to become a regional financial services leader by 2015.

"We are waiting for the right time," he said without giving details about acquisition targets.

Maybank, Malaysia's biggest lender, has operations in 11 countries worldwide, including the United States and Britain. Thailand is the only major Southeast Asian nation in which it has no banking operations.

Maybank, which aimed to be among top five investment banks in Southeast Asia, is also waiting for approval to open a branch in Laos after it opened a representative office in Myanmar, where "growth potential will be tremendous", he said.

International business is expected to contribute about 40 percent of Maybank's pre-tax profit by 2015, when Southeast Asian countries become a single market, up from about 27 percent now, he said.

Zafrul Tengu Abdul Aziz, group chief executive of Maybank Kim Eng said the group aimed to be top broker by market share in all countries in Southeast Asia.

In Thailand, Maybank Kim Eng's broker unit aimed to retain the number one position in the next 10 years, and boost its market share to 12 percent this year from 11.86 percent in 2011, Chief Executive Montree Sornpaisorn said.

On Monday, Maybank Kim Eng shares fell 0.66 percent at 15.10 baht, in line with a 0.44 percent drop of the broad market . In Kuala Lumpur., Maybank shares were down 0.11 percent at 8.86 ringgit. ($1 = 30.98 Baht) (Editing by Martin Petty)