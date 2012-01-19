BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB1.85 bln in Jan
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion
BANGKOK Jan 19 Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Pcl:
* Plans to bring 5-6 initial public offerings (IPOs) to the market including property funds in 2012, Chief Executive Officer Montree Sornpaisarn told reporters
* Expects higher average daily trade on the Thai stock market at 30 billion baht ($945 million) this year. The Stock Exchange of Thailand had said its daily turnover was 29 billion baht in 2011
* Aims to raise its brokerage market share to 13 percent this year from 11.8 percent in 2011 and maintain its market leader position ($1 = 31.7600 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894124 SYDNEY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by small-balance unsecured consumer loans originated by Certegy Ezi-Pay Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited (FlexiGroup). The ratings are a
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10