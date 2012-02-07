BANGKOK Feb 7 Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Pcl:

* Aims for 20 percent revenue growth annually for five years starting from 2012, Chief Executive Officer Montree Sornpaisarn told Reuters

* The broker is still on the lookout for merger opportunities as planned to expand its business. However, nothing has materialised so far, he added.

