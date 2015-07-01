NEW YORK, July 1 Malayan Banking Berhad New York (Maybank NY) has hired Peter Sonza, former executive director and head of the loan markets group at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), as head of corporate banking and loan syndication, according to an internal memo obtained by Thomson Reuters LPC. With Sonza's hiring, Maybank, a Malaysian bank well known for its investment grade and real estate lending in the United States, is looking to heighten its visibility and increase opportunities in sourcing, originating, underwriting, structuring and distributing real estate, leveraged and investment grade loans in the United States, according to the memo. He will also be in charge of developing an investor base for Asian-originated middle market, real estate, infrastructure and trade finance loans. Sonza, who worked at SMBC for 17 years, "made his mark by forging profitable partnerships and close business collaborations with key underwriters and arrangers in the U.S. syndicated loan market, and generating/executing lucrative and opportunistic primary and secondary market loan transactions," the memo states. He will report directly to Adam M. Azlan, regional director in charge of the U.S. and U.K. markets. Sonza will also work with Hamdi Abdullah, head of financial institutions and transaction banking, Kevin Koh, head of global markets, and Akmar Wallace, head of client coverage (corporate). Abdullah confirmed Sonza's hiring effective June 1. Maybank is Malaysia's largest financial services group, according to the bank's website. (Reporting By Michelle Sierra; editing by Leela Parker)