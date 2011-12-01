* H1 pretax profit up 21 pct to 14.5 mln stg vs 12 mln stg

LONDON, Dec 1 Maintenance and infrastructure firm May Gurney posted a 21 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by new contracts and government funding for highways, and said it was confident of winning work with cash-strapped public sector clients.

The group, which derives more than 60 percent of its revenue from the public sector, posted an underlying pretax profit for the six months to September 30 of 14.5 million pounds, in line with market forecasts, on revenue up 21 percent to 351 million.

It also announced on Thursday that financial director Matt Stevens had decided to resign from the board and would leave next April.

May Gurney, which helps maintain Britain's highways, rail and utilities services, won over 290 million pounds of work in the first half and said its order book stood at 1.5 billion pounds with another 4 billion of sales opportunities identified.

This month the group branched out with a 34.9 million pounds acquisition of local authority fleet and passenger services firm TransLinc, which provides specialised vehicles such as gritters and snowploughs, alongside normal passenger carriers.

Shares in the company, which upped its interim dividend by 34 percent to 2.79 pence, closed at 285 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at around 200 million pounds. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Paul Sandle)