LONDON, Sept 6 May Gurney Integrated Services PLC : * May gurney - to provide a one-off exceptional charge in the order of

£10 million at the year end * May gurney - will significantly under-perform its original

expectations for the current year * May gurney - philip fellowes-prynne will, by mutual consent, leave

the company with immediate effect * May gurney - willie macdiarmid will take on the role of CEO on an

interim basis