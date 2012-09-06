UPDATE 3-StanChart shares fall as it withholds dividend but lifts bonuses
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
LONDON, Sept 6 May Gurney Integrated Services PLC : * May gurney - to provide a one-off exceptional charge in the order of
£10 million at the year end * May gurney - will significantly under-perform its original
expectations for the current year * May gurney - philip fellowes-prynne will, by mutual consent, leave
the company with immediate effect * May gurney - willie macdiarmid will take on the role of CEO on an
interim basis
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
* Shares up 5 percent (Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction, background)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for 175 million rand ($14 million).