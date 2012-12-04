LONDON Dec 4 May Gurney Integrated Services PLC : * May gurney integrated services plc - group revenues up 4% at £338.9M

(H1 2011: £324.7M) * May gurney integrated services plc - maintained interim dividend of

2.79P * May gurney integrated services plc -h1 group underlying profit

before tax and amortisation of £1.1M (H1 2011: £14.5M) * As previously announced, a £10m charge has been taken for the closure of the Facility Services business * May gurney - order book maintained at £1.5BN, excluding zero value

framework agreements and extensions * May gurney integrated services plc - remain on course to meet our

revised expectations for the full year