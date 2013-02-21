Feb 21 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services late
on Wednesday said it revised Minnesota's Mayo Clinic rating
outlook to negative, citing weaker operating performance and
additional debt issuance.
The rating agency also assigned a AA long-term rating to the
clinic's upcoming sale of $300 million of taxable bonds.
"We revised the outlook to negative to reflect our opinion
of Mayo Clinic's weaker operating performance, especially in the
second half of 2012, and additional debt with this issue, which
we did not expect and did not include in our last rating
analysis," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Martin Arrick.
The outlook revision also reflects the impact on the
clinic's finances from a sharply lower pension discount rate for
the second straight year that pushed up pension contributions,
the rating agency said.