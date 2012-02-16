* Mazda pursuing product, manufacturing and technology
TOKYO, Feb 16 Loss-making Japanese car
maker Mazda Motor Corp is currently in talks over
project-based tie-ups but is not looking for a capital alliance,
its chief executive said on Thursday.
Japan's No.5 automaker is set to post its fourth straight
annual net loss in the business year to March, prompting market
chatter over whether it may need a capital boost or an equity
partner to survive intensifying competition.
CEO Takashi Yamanouchi repeated that Mazda is actively
seeking more partners to share products, manufacturing resources
and vehicle technology to add to its existing deals, but
declined to disclose the identity of its potential partner or
partners.
"These types of details are covered by confidentiality
agreements," Yamanouchi told reporters at an event to launch the
new CX-5 crossover SUV in Japan.
"We will make an announcement when the time is right."
Mazda currently has an agreement to buy hybrid engines from
Toyota Motor Corp and original equipment manufacturing
(OEM) deals with Suzuki Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co
, among other deals.
Mazda is the most exposed among Japanese automakers to
currency swings, building about 70 percent of its vehicles in
Japan and exporting 90 percent of those last year.
Last week, it slashed its guidance for the year to March 31
to a net loss of 100 billion yen ($1.28 billion) from an earlier
forecast of a 19 billion yen loss.
Yamanouchi played down the possibility of a capital alliance
citing Mazda's ongoing partnership Ford Motor Co. While
the two still operate joint car factories in China and Thailand,
their relationship has weakened with the fall in Ford's stake to
3.5 percent from a peak of 33.4 percent.
"It's not the age of (capital tie-ups) anymore," he said.
Automakers around the world are increasingly forming
project-based tie-ups with no exchange of equity, but capital
alliances have not gone away.
In recent years, Italy's Fiat has paired up with
Chrysler while new, emerging market players have acquired
Western automakers for their technology and brands.
Mazda is counting on deeper cost cuts as it rolls out its
next-generation fuel-saving engine and transmissions technology
to help it survive tough exchange rates.
By making the manufacturing process more efficient, Mazda
said the new CX-5 -- its first model to be fully equipped with
the "SKYACTIV" powertrain technology -- would be profitable at a
dollar rate of 77 yen and a euro of 100 yen JPYEUR=R>.
It aims to sell 160,000 of the model globally a year, 90
percent of that exported from Japan, Yamanouchi said.
The Hiroshima-based automaker has announced several plans to
strengthen its overseas production bases and reduce its reliance
on exports.
Last November, it said it was considering a joint venture
with Russian car maker Sollers to produce Mazda cars
in Vladivostok, while it will start building a car factory in
Mexico next year.
Shares of Mazda were the best performer among Japanese auto
stocks on Thursday, rising 2.6 percent. The benchmark Nikkei 225
ended down 0.2 percent.
($1 = 78.3350 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Ed Lane)