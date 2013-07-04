BEIJING, July 4 Mazda Motor Corp and its China joint ventures sold 11,108 cars in the country in June, down 31.2 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Thursday.

That compares with a 11.6 percent fall in May.

Mazda makes cars in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd. It also has a sales venture with FAW Group. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)