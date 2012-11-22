GUANGZHOU, China Nov 22 Mazda Motor Corp expects its November China car sales to fall about 34-35 percent from a year earlier, its China chief said on Thursday.

Sales in China in the fourth quarter will likely decline around 40 percent but hopefully the impact of the anti-Japanese sentiment will normalise by the end of March, Noriaki Yamada said on the sidelines of the Guangzhou autoshow. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Writing by Fany Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)