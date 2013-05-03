BEIJING May 3 Mazda Motor Corp and its China joint ventures sold 12,353 cars in the country in April, down 15.2 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Friday.

That compares with a 25.2 percent fall in March.

Mazda makes cars in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd. It also has a sales venture with FAW Group. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)