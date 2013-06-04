(Corrects sales to 13,835 in first paragraph)

SHANGHAI, June 3 Mazda Motor Corp and its China joint ventures sold 13,835 cars in the country in May, down 11.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That compares with a 15.2 percent fall in April.

Mazda makes cars in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd. It also has a sales venture with FAW Group. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)