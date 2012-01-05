GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks pare losses, dollar flounders as lift from Fed, Mnuchin wanes
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei little changed after mixed Wall Street
BEIJING Jan 5 Mazda Motor said on Thursday it sold 214,799 cars in China last year, down 10 percent from a year earlier.
Sales in December came to 23,456 vehicles, down 33 percent from a year earlier.
Mazda operates a three-way joint venture in China with Ford Motor and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes cars under a license agreement with FAW Group. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei little changed after mixed Wall Street
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japanese stocks ended marginally lower on Thursday as financials weakened after U.S. yields fell on the cautious tone struck in minutes of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
PARIS, Feb 23 PSA Group, the French carmaker in talks to buy Opel from General Motors, announced its first dividend in six years and raised its medium-term profitability goal on Thursday after full-year profit almost doubled.