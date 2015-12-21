UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DETROIT Dec 21 Mazda Motor Corp announced on Monday that 55-year-old Masahiro Moro will become president of the automaker's North American operations, replacing Jim O'Sullivan, 62, who will retire.
The changes will be effective on Jan. 1, the company said in a statement.
O'Sullivan was named president and chief executive of Mazda's North American operations in 2003.
Mazda's U.S. sales through November were up 3.2 from the same period a year earlier, at nearly 300,000 vehicles.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.