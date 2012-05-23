TOKYO May 23 Mazda Motor Corp and Fiat
SpA said on Wednesday they have signed a non-binding
MOU (memorandum of understanding) to develop and manufacture a
new roadster for the Mazda and Alfa Romeo brands based on
Mazda's next-generation MX-5 platform.
A final agreement is expected to be signed in the second
half of this year, they said in a statement.
Mazda and Fiat will develop two distinctly styled roadsters
with their own engines. Both vehicles will be built at Mazda's
Hiroshima plant, with production of the Alfa Romeo version due
to start in 2015.
The two automakers also said they would discuss further
opportunities for cooperation in Europe. A Mazda spokeswoman
said the agreement does not involve any discussions on an equity
alliance.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)