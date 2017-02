TOKYO May 23 Mazda Motor Corp is in talks with Italy's Fiat SpA to form a business tie-up as the loss-making Japanese automaker seeks to survive amid a weakening partnership with Ford Motor Co, public broadcaster NHK reported.

A spokesman at Mazda, Japan's fifth-largest carmaker, said the company was due to make an announcement later on Wednesday, but declined to confirm it concerned the reported tie-up with Fiat. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)