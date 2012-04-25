US STOCKS-Futures flat as Yellen speech awaited for rate hike clues
* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
TOKYO, April 25 Mazda Motor Corp and Ford Motor C o said on Wednesday that they will spend $27 million to boost output of pickup trucks at a joint venture in Thailand.
The Japanese and U.S. automakers said they plan to raise the venture's annual pickup truck output by 20,000 vehicles, to 140,000, beginning in May.
The joint venture makes the Mazda BT 50 and Ford Ranger pickup trucks for the Thai and overseas markets. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
* Regenxbio announces IND active for Phase I trial of RGX-314 to treat wet age-related macular degeneration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ohr Pharmaceutical announces strategic update and fiscal first quarter 2017 earnings