TOKYO Nov 4 Mazda Motor Corp said on Friday it would restart production of passenger cars at its jointly held factory with Ford Motor Co in Thailand from Nov. 14, initially with one shift only and returning to a full two shifts on Nov. 21.

A Mazda spokesman said the car maker was still struggling to find substitute parts to produce pickup trucks at the factory. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)