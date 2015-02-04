TOKYO Feb 4 Japan's Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd
, the maker of Subaru cars, on Wednesday raised its
annual profit forecasts, lifted by brisk sales in the buoyant
U.S. market and a weaker yen.
Reporting a 51 percent jump in third-quarter earnings, Fuji
Heavy said it now expects operating profit of 410 billion yen
($3.48 billion) for the year through March, 7.3 percent more
than the 382 billion yen it previously forecast. Operating
profit a year earlier was 326.5 billion yen.
In the October-December quarter, operating profit climbed to
124.49 billion yen, handily beating an average estimate of 109.7
billion yen in a poll of 10 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Demand in the United States, where inventory and sales
incentives have been low for years, has been so strong that
Subaru, known for its all-wheel-drive cars, has been struggling
to keep up.
That factor has helped counter tepid sales in China and the
impact of a shrinking domestic market: Fuji Heavy lowered its
full-year vehicle sales projections a fraction to 903,000, with
stronger-than-expected sales in North America offsetting
weakness in almost every other region.
Fuji Heavy also changed its yen-dollar exchange rate
assumption, to 108 yen from 104 yen. The weaker yen provides a
tailwind for the company since each sale in dollars translates
into more of the Japanese currency.
Its heavy currency exposure and popularity in the United
States have made Subaru one of the most profitable automakers in
the world. Under its new forecasts, its profit margin is seen at
14.4 percent for the current fiscal year, compared with 5.6
percent for Honda Motor Co, which flagged lower profits
last week.
($1 = 117.9100 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)