MOVES-Marketaxess names Christophe Roupie head of Europe, Asia
Feb 27 U.S. financial information provider Marketaxess Holdings Inc said on Monday it would appoint Christophe Roupie as head of Europe and Asia for its Europe and Trax divisions.
TOKYO Feb 21 Mazda Motor Corp plans to raise 170 billion yen ($2.1 billion) in funds, 100 billion yen of which will be through a new share issue, public broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday.
Battered by the strength in the yen and wanting to invest in a new plant in Mexico, the automaker will receive 70 billion yen through subordinated loans from banks, including Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and the Development Bank of Japan, NHK said.
NHK did not say whether the capital raising would be via an issue of common or preferred stock.
A Mazda spokesman said the company was checking on the report.
($1 = 79.4700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina gibbs)
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb 27 Shareholders are pressuring miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc to stand up to the Indonesian government over changes the southeast Asian country wants to make in the U.S. miner's contract, Freeport's chief executive officer said on Monday.
BERLIN/HAMBURG, Feb 27 Shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has attracted a handful of potential bidders by a Monday deadline for indicative offers, several people familiar with the matter said.