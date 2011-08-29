(Follows alerts)
* To roll out 2000-3000 units annually
* Vietnamese plant being built by local distributor
Vina-Mazda
Aug 30 Mazda Motor Co said it has
decided to assemble subcompact Mazda 2 in Vietnam as early as
this year, Japanese business daily the Nikkei reported.
The company plans to roll out about 2000-3000 units a year
at a plant currently being built in central Vietnam by local
distributor Vina-Mazda Co, the paper said.
Earlier this year, Mazda entered the Vietnamese market by
making Vina-Mazda its official sales agent, the daily reported.
Mazda, known for its traditional focus on North America and
China, is shifting emphasis to Southeast Asia, South America and
Russia, the Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)