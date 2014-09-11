TOKYO, Sept 11 Mazda Motor Corp Chief Executive Masamichi Kogai said on Thursday that the Japanese automaker plans to sell 200,000 redesigned Demio vehicles, also known as the Mazda2, globally each year.

The redesigned subcompact, which will be manufactured at Mazda plants in Japan, Mexico and Thailand, is going on sale in September in Japan. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)