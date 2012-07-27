DETROIT, July 27 Mazda Motor Corp is
recalling 217,500 Tribute SUVs in the United States due to a
problem with the throttle that could make it difficult to slow
down a vehicle after a driver fully or nearly presses down the
accelerator.
The Japanese automaker's recall affects vehicles made for
the 2001 to 2006 and 2008 model years that were equipped with
the 3-liter, V6 engine and speed control.
Mazda did not make a 2007 Tribute, according to Mazda's
filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The company's move comes a day after a similar recall by
Ford Motor Co of 2001 to 2004 model Escape SUVs. Ford and
Mazda jointly developed the affected Escape and Tribute models.
Ford recalled 423,634 Escape SUVs in the United States and
484,600 worldwide for the problem.
U.S. safety regulators are investigating whether the
throttle issue was a factor in the death of a teenager in
Arizona earlier this year. There have been 68 reported
complaints of stuck throttles, including nine injuries and the
Arizona fatality.
The problem in these vehicles stems from "inadequate
clearance" between the engine cover and the speed control cable
connector, Mazda said in its NHTSA filings.
Mazda said its 2005, 2006 and 2008 used an engine cover for
its 3-liter, six-cylinder engine that was similar in design to
the 2001 to 2004 model Tributes. As a result, the company also
recalled those models.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernadette Baum)