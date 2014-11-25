Brazil's BRF says collaborating with authorities after police raids
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA said on Friday it is collaborating with authorities investigating alleged bribery of food inspectors and politicians.
DETROIT Nov 25 Mazda Motor Corp is recalling about 100,000 of its Mazda6 sedans from the 2014 and 2015 model years because the tire monitoring system may not alert drivers to low tire pressure, U.S. regulators said on Tuesday.
No accidents or injuries have been reported related to this glitch.
Owners of the cars should bring them into Mazda dealerships for a software update, the company told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Low tire pressure can increase the risk of a blowout, which can increase the chance of a crash.
Sales of the Mazda6 through October were up 26 percent to about 45,000 in the U.S. market.
March 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, which has been under pressure from activist shareholder Bill Ackman, on Friday said four of its 12 directors would not stand for re-election at the burrito chain's upcoming shareholder meeting.
BRASILIA, March 17 Brazilian politicians are scrambling to negotiate an amnesty for illicit funding as part of efforts to shield themselves from a widening graft probe that has engulfed President Michel Temer's government and the Congress.