DETROIT Feb 19 Mazda Motor Corp said
on Friday it is recalling 317,050 CX-5 utility vehicles that may
leak fuel if they are involved in a crash.
Almost all of those models were sold in North America. There
have been no injuries, fires or deaths related to this issue in
the vehicles to be recalled, which are from model years 2014 to
2016, Mazda said.
Mazda owners are asked to bring in their CX-5 to dealers,
who will fix the issue for no charge, the company said. The
recall is expected to begin on March 1.
Early this month, Mazda issued a stop-sales order for CX-5
models on dealer lots for the same issue. The
stop-sales order has been lifted as long as the models have been
repaired, a Mazda spokeswoman said.
About 266,000 of the recalled vehicles are in the U.S.
market, along with about 48,400 in Canada, 2,100 in Puerto Rico
and some in Guam and Saipan, Mazda said.
The affected vehicles have a fuel filler pipe that may
rupture if the CX-5 is in a crash, which may result in a fuel
leak, increasing the chance of fire.
The issue was discovered in testing, U.S. safety regulators
and Mazda said.
In an unrelated announcement on Friday, Mazda said it was
calling back nearly 2 million vehicles in Asia and Europe
equipped with Takata Corp air bag inflators.
