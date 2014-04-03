TOKYO, April 3 Mazda Motor Corp is to recall about 88,000 vehicles globally to fix a programming glitch in its engine control computer.

The Japanese automaker is recalling the Mazda3, Mazda6 and CX-5, manufactured between October 2012 and January 2014, spokeswoman Misato Kobayashi said.

Of the 88,000 vehicles, around 38,000 are recalled in Europe, 27,600 in Japan and 6,500 in North America, she added.

Mazda found a glitch in the computer programme that checks whether the capacitor, a part of the brake energy regeneration system, is functioning properly, Mazda said.

As a result, the vehicle may not accelerate properly and in the worst case the engine could stall.

No accidents or injuries have been reported due to the problem, Kobayashi said.

Mazda will fix the computer programme, a procedure that will take less than an hour, she said. The company did not disclose costs associated with the recall.

Mazda's brake energy regeneration system converts the car's kinetic energy into electricity when the driver releases the accelerator pedal. That electricity is stored in the capacitor and later used to power electrical equipments such as headlights. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by David Goodman)