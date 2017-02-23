TOKYO Feb 23 Japan's Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday it was recalling about 460,000 CX-5, Mazda3 and Mazda6 cars globally to fix multiple defects in their diesel engines, including a problem that could lead to engines stalling.

The cars subject to the recalls were produced between Feb. 13, 2012 and Feb. 2 this year. No injury or fire has been reported from the defect, Mazda said.

Of the total, 170,000 cars were sold in Japan and the remainder overseas. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)