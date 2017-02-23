UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Feb 23 Japan's Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday it was recalling about 460,000 CX-5, Mazda3 and Mazda6 cars globally to fix multiple defects in their diesel engines, including a problem that could lead to engines stalling.
The cars subject to the recalls were produced between Feb. 13, 2012 and Feb. 2 this year. No injury or fire has been reported from the defect, Mazda said.
Of the total, 170,000 cars were sold in Japan and the remainder overseas. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources