TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday its quarterly operating profit fell 5.4 percent, but still beat estimates, as higher vehicle sales helped it cushion the blow of foreign exchange losses and depreciation costs for new factories in Mexico and Thailand.

Mazda's shares rose more than 5 percent after Japan's fifth-biggest automaker said April-June operating profit was 53.32 billion yen ($430 million). That was down from 56.38 billion yen a year earlier, but more than an average estimate of 51.24 billion yen in a survey of 10 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Mazda's global sales in the first quarter jumped 16 percent to 370,000, helped by brisk demand for the remodelled Mazda2 and CX-3 models. Europe was the only region that saw a sales decline.

New models helped sales in China surge 31 percent to a record 57,000 vehicles, despite concerns about whether stock market turmoil and economic jitters might squeeze consumers' appetite for new cars in the automaker's second-biggest market. Sales in North America, Mazda's biggest market, rose 5.6 percent.

Mazda left its financial forecasts for the year ending March 2016 unchanged, projecting operating profit of 210 billion yen, up from 203 billion yen a year earlier.

($1 = 124.1400 yen) (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)