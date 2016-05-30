MOSCOW May 30 Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Monday it had been informed about a voluntary recall of 1,997 Mazda cars due to a possible fault of the front airbag gas generator.

The recall affects Mazda RX-8 models sold between April 16, 2005, and December 20, 2008, and BT-50/B-series cars sold between Jan. 18, 2005, and Oct. 28, 2007, the regulator said on its website. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)