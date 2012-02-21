MOVES-Marketaxess names Christophe Roupie head of Europe, Asia
Feb 27 U.S. financial information provider Marketaxess Holdings Inc said on Monday it would appoint Christophe Roupie as head of Europe and Asia for its Europe and Trax divisions.
TOKYO Feb 21 Japan's Mazda Motor Corp plans to raise 170 billion yen ($2.1 billion) in funds through a public share offering and subordinated loans, two financial sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Mazda plans to raise 100 billion yen in an offering of shares and 70 billion yen via subordinated loans, the sources said on Tuesday.
The news was reported earlier by public broadcaster NHK. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 27 U.S. financial information provider Marketaxess Holdings Inc said on Monday it would appoint Christophe Roupie as head of Europe and Asia for its Europe and Trax divisions.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb 27 Shareholders are pressuring miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc to stand up to the Indonesian government over changes the southeast Asian country wants to make in the U.S. miner's contract, Freeport's chief executive officer said on Monday.
BERLIN/HAMBURG, Feb 27 Shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has attracted a handful of potential bidders by a Monday deadline for indicative offers, several people familiar with the matter said.