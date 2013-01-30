TOKYO Jan 30 Japan's Mazda Motor Corp said on Wednesday it will spend about 26 billion yen ($286.8 million) to build a transmission factory in Thailand.

The automaker said in a statement it plans to start production at the plan in the first half of financial year beginning in April 2015, with an annual production capacity of 400,000 units. ($1 = 90.6500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)