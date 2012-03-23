March 24 Mazda Motor Corp has decided
to stop development and production of commercial vehicles in the
second half of the decade as it faces dwindling domestic demand,
the Nikkei reported.
The decision means the company will no longer develop or
manufacture any of the commercial vehicles it sells, the
business daily said.
Mazda now procures trucks from Isuzu Motors Ltd,
commercial vans from Nissan Motor Co, and commercial
minivehicles from Suzuki Motor Corp, all on an Original
Equipment Manufacturing basis, the Nikkei reported.
Mazda's box-style and small-truck Bongo, which debuted in
1966 and has been a long-time seller, has seen sluggish demand
of late as the domestic market for commercial vehicles stagnates
and competition intensifies, the newspaper said.
The company, which entered the automobile market in 1931
with the Mazda-go, a three-wheeled truck, is bracing for a group
net loss of 100 billion yen ($1.21 billion) for the year ending
next week, the Nikkei reported.
It will continue to overhaul money-losing operations and
focus resources on passenger vehicles featuring its Skyactiv
technology, which centers on a highly fuel-efficient engine, the
daily said.
($1 = 82.3500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)