TEL AVIV, July 6 (Reuters) -
* Mazor Robotics, an Israeli maker of guidance
systems for spine and brain surgeries, said on Thursday it
expects to report record revenue of $15.4 million for the second
quarter, up from $8.3 million a year earlier.
* During the second quarter, the company received 19 system
orders, of which 16 were for the Mazor X system from U.S.
customers. In addition, the company received orders for three
Renaissance systems.
* "Our second quarter performance reflects the market's
enthusiasm for the Mazor X system and demand continues to grow,"
said Ori Hadomi, Mazor's chief executive officer.
* The company intends to report its financial results for
the second quarter on Aug. 1.
