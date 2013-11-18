BRIEF-Egypt's Alexandria Co for Pharmaceutical sees FY 2017-18 profit of EGP 82 million
March 5 Alexandria Co for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries
NEW YORK Nov 18 Mazor Robotics Ltd : * U.S.-listed shares down 6.8 percent to $17.39 in premarket after Q3 results
March 5 Alexandria Co for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries
* Board proposes cash dividend of 2 riyals per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mro5mO) Further company coverage: )
* Signs Islamic commercial financing agreement with National Commercial Bank for loan amount of 100 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: