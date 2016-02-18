(Recasts with move effective Friday)
By Mai Nguyen
HANOI Feb 18 Military Commercial Bank,
Vietnam's fourth biggest lender by market value, will offer
foreigners a further 10 percent of its shares when it eases its
existing cap from Friday, in a move an executive said would
boost liquidity.
A state securities body confirmed the change in foreign
ownership limit late on Thursday in a filing to the Ho Chi Minh
City Stock Exchange. The move is expected to be a boon for the
bank, which has seen its share performance limited by the 10
percent ceiling it imposes on foreign stakes.
Vice Chairman Luu Trung Thai earlier told Reuters in an
email that the move aims at improving liquidity and "enhances
the value of the bank and value for shareholders".
Thai said that no investors had been pre-selected.
Communist Vietnam allows foreigners to own up to 30 percent
of domestic banks but Thai said the bank would hold on to the
remaining 10 percent, which has been reserved for strategic
investors, for now.
Shares in MB have been popular with foreign investors
largely because the bank has a relatively low non-performing
loans ratio compared to numerous lenders that are still
struggling from when a tidal wave of bad debt hit the sector
three years ago.
"(The move) seems to be an attempt to improve liquidity in
the stock and perhaps enable existing bank holders such as
Maritime Bank to reduce their stake below 5 percent," said
Fiachra Mac Cana, managing director and head of research at Ho
Chi Minh Securities.
Vietnam officially caps cross-ownership at banks at five
percent, but unlisted Vietnam Maritime Commercial Bank now owns
8.96 percent in MB and Vietcombank holds 7.16 percent,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty and Keith
Weir)