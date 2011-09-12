* Board indicates it would not recommend initial approach
* Suitor considers further approach at 230 pence per share
* 230 pence per share offer would value M&B at 941 mln stg
(Adds statement from Mitchells & Butlers)
LONDON, Sept 12 Joe Lewis, the Bahamas-based
currency trader and owner of Tottenham Hotspur, has had an
offer approach declined for British pubs and restaurant group
Mitchells & Butlers (MAB.L).
Piedmont, Lewis's investment vehicle and owner of a 23
percent stake in M&B, said on Monday it had made a proposal to
the company's board regarding a possible cash offer for the
business that the board declined to recommend.
The investment vehicle said in its statement that it was
now considering making a further offer of 230 pence per share,
a premium of 6.3 percent to today's Monday's share price, which
would value the company at 941 million pounds ($1.5 billion).
The independent directors of M&B, which have been advised
by UBS UBSN.VX, responded to the approach in a statement on
Monday saying they unanimously decided that the terms of
Piedmont offer "significantly undervalues" the company and
would not recommend an offer on such terms.
The level of the original approach was not disclosed by
either party.
Shares of M&B, which owns the All Bar One and Harvester
chains, closed on Monday at 235.6 pence, up 7 percent, valuing
the company at around 964 million pounds.
Shares of the company, which is currently without a
permanent chairman and chief executive, has lost more than
one-third of its value since January.
The group reported slowing sales growth and deteriorating
margins in July. [ID:nL3E7IL118]
M&B has been hit by boardroom upheaval over the past 18
months. It said in March that then-Chief Executive Adam Fowle
would leave the company by mutual consent. Chairman Simon Burke
stepped down in July, having only taken up the role in
February. M&B has now gone through six chairman in the last two
years.
Lewis, who is M&B's biggest shareholder with a stake of 23
percent, led a boardroom coup last year in which then-chairman
Drummond Hall was removed and four new directors appointed. He
was backed by Irish racehorse magnates John Magnier and JP
McManus, who hold 20 percent.
($1 = 0.633 British pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sarah Young)