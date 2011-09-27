* M&B reiterates rejection of Joe Lewis' 230 pence/share
offer
* Lewis vehicle Piedmont 'seriously considering' offer
* M&B sales growth slows to 0.5 pct
* Shares down 2.4 pct
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Sept 27 Billionaire currency trader Joe
Lewis moved closer to mounting a formal offer for Mitchells &
Butlers after the British pub and restaurant group
reported slowing sales growth.
M&B, which operates the All Bar One, Harvester and Toby
Carvery chains, said on Tuesday sales at outlets open more than
a year rose by 0.5 percent in the nine weeks to Sept. 17, a
slowdown from 3.1 percent growth in the preceding 42 weeks.
The company, which runs over 1,600 pubs and restaurants,
said the UK consumer environment remained challenging and it
expected cost pressures to stay high next year especially from
energy, taxes and food.
"It's a very disappointing report card for all shareholders
and we are seriously considering our options," a spokesman for
Lewis' Piedmont vehicle, which holds a 22.8 percent stake in
M&B, told Reuters.
M&B has rejected two approaches from Lewis -- the latest
pitched at 230 pence per share and valuing the company at 940
million pounds ($1.5 billion) -- saying they significantly
undervalued the business.
M&B's acting chief executive Jeremy Blood said he had no
plans for further meetings with Lewis, whose yacht is moored at
Tower Bridge in London, having last met him at the time of the
second approach in late August.
"There's none scheduled at the moment and there's no call
for one really. We think the indicative offer undervalues such a
robust business. It significantly undervalues so he'd have to
move significantly," Blood said. in an interview on Tuesday.
Blood said he had contacted M&B's major institutional
shareholders to discuss the approach.
"I think the institutions have been clear in supporting our
position," Blood said citing comments made by David Cumming,
head of UK Equities at Standard Life, which used to be the
company's third-largest shareholder but sold down to a 0.3
percent stake from over 4 percent.
Blood also confirmed he had spoken to Irish racing magnates
John Magnier and JP McManus, who have a 20 percent stake through
their Elpida investment vehicle and could hold the key to a bid
succeeding, but would not say if they were supportive.
"If they don't want to say anything publicly it's not for me
to break that confidence," he said.
Elpida confirmed on Monday it was acting in concert with
Smoothfield, the vehicle of another racehorse owner Derrick
Smith. Together they hold a stake of 24 percent.
Shares in M&B, which had lost nearly a third of their value
since January, were down 2.4 percent to 246.4 pence at 1347 GMT.
"Sliding sales should strengthen Piedmont's position and we
now expect a bid shortly. However, the trading performance is
better than first glance would suggest," said Evolution analyst
Nigel Parson.
M&B's Blood said the group's performance had been hit by the
riots in London and Birmingham in August and like-for-like sales
growth would otherwise have been around 40 basis points higher.
"We've not seen a step down in trading. It's not a
continuing decline from what we were seeing in June and July,"
Numis analyst Douglas Jack said Lewis could push through the
bid at a low price if he secures the support of Elpida and
Smoothfield.
($1 = 0.643 British Pounds)
