LONDON, Sept 27 British pubs & restaurants group Mitchells & Butlers reported slowing sales growth in the fourth quarter, strengthening the hand of prospective bidder Joe Lewis.

The group, which has rejected two approaches from the billionaire currency trader and Tottenham Hotspur owner, said on Tuesday sales growth at pubs and restaurants open more than a year slowed to 0.5 percent in the 9 weeks to Sept. 17. For the 51 weeks to Sept. 17, sales were up 2.7 percent.

M&B, which operates over 1,600 restaurants and pubs and whose chains include All Bar One, Harvester and Toby Carvery, said sales of food grew by 1.1 percent in the 9 week period, a slowdown from growth of 4.9 percent in the 51 week period.

The company, whose other chains include Browns, O'Neills and Toby Carvery, said the UK consumer environment continued to be challenging and it expected cost pressures to remain next year especially in energy, duty and food.

Lewis, M&B's biggest shareholder, is currently mulling his options having had two approaches for M&B rejected -- the last pitched at 230 pence per share, below the current share price, and valuing the business at around 940 million pounds ($1.5 billion).

M&B on Tuesday reiterated its stance that the latest approach undervalued the business and said it would not recommend an offer at that level.

Under Takeover Panel rules, Lewis has until Oct. 17 to either formally bid for M&B or walk away.

Irish racehorse magnates John Magnier and JP McManus, who hold a 20 percent stake and have previously been supportive of Lewis, could hold the key to the company's future.

M&B reported slowing sales growth and deteriorating margins in July. It has also been hit by boardroom upheaval and is currently without a permanent chairman and chief executive.

Shares in M&B, which have lost nearly a third of their value since January, closed on Monday at 252.5 pence, valuing the business at just over 1 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Neil Maidment)