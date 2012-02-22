LONDON Feb 22 British pubs and restaurants group Mitchells & Butlers has drawn up a shortlist of three candidates to be chief executive as the company looks to bring its year-long search to a close, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

M&B's executive chairman Bob Ivell is speaking to the three unnamed candidates, the FT said, citing a person familiar with the situation. It added that there is no timeframe for the appointment.

Ivell, who has resisted board pressure to make a quick appointment since taking up his own role in October, has already made three unsuccessful approaches to potential successors at rival groups, according to the article.

The company, which has around 1,600 pubs and restaurants and whose chains include Toby Carvery and Browns, has been without a chief executive since previous incumbent Adam Fowle left his post last March.

M&B could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)