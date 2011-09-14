LONDON, Sept 14 Piedmont, the investment
vehicle of the Bahamas-based currency trader Joe Lewis, said on
Wednesday that the company could raise its approach for British
pubs and restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers (MAB.L).
The investment vehicle and owner of a 23 percent stake in
M&B, said in a statement that the company reserves the right to
increase its offer price above 230 pence per share.
Piedmont dismissed some media reports that referred to its
previous offer approach for M&B on Monday as a "final bid," and
said it has not stated that it will not increase its offer.
The independent directors of M&B, which owns the All Bar
One and Harvester chains, declined the terms of the approach by
Piedmont because they said it "significantly undervalues" the
company.[ID:nL5E7KC2YQ]
