LONDON, Sept 14 Piedmont, the investment vehicle of the Bahamas-based currency trader Joe Lewis, said on Wednesday that the company could raise its approach for British pubs and restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers (MAB.L).

The investment vehicle and owner of a 23 percent stake in M&B, said in a statement that the company reserves the right to increase its offer price above 230 pence per share.

Piedmont dismissed some media reports that referred to its previous offer approach for M&B on Monday as a "final bid," and said it has not stated that it will not increase its offer.

The independent directors of M&B, which owns the All Bar One and Harvester chains, declined the terms of the approach by Piedmont because they said it "significantly undervalues" the company.[ID:nL5E7KC2YQ] (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Gary Hill)