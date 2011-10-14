(Follows alerts)

Oct 14 Potash and phosphate-focused company MBAC Fertilizer Corp said it would receive $114 million in financing from Brazilian development bank BNDES for its phosphate project in the Latin American country.

The financing will be provided on a lending basis by Brazilian private bank Itaú BBA S.A, with BNDES funds.

Last year, the company had said it was considering various options to finance its C$170 million phosphate project in Brazil, which will start production by mid-2012.

"We currently see a very robust market for Single Super Phosphate in our target markets with recent pricing in the US$400 per tonne range," MBAC Chief Executive Antenor Silva said in a statement.

The Company, which has already received 11.5 million brazilian real ($6.5 million) from the entities, expects loan disbursements to begin immediately after the execution of transaction documents.

BNDES, the Brazilian Development Bank, is the main financing agent for development in Brazil. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net) ($1 = 1.757 Brazilian Reals)