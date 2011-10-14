(Follows alerts)
Oct 14 Potash and phosphate-focused company MBAC
Fertilizer Corp said it would receive $114 million in
financing from Brazilian development bank BNDES for its
phosphate project in the Latin American country.
The financing will be provided on a lending basis by
Brazilian private bank Itaú BBA S.A, with BNDES funds.
Last year, the company had said it was considering various
options to finance its C$170 million phosphate project in
Brazil, which will start production by mid-2012.
"We currently see a very robust market for Single Super
Phosphate in our target markets with recent pricing in the
US$400 per tonne range," MBAC Chief Executive Antenor Silva said
in a statement.
The Company, which has already received 11.5 million
brazilian real ($6.5 million) from the entities, expects loan
disbursements to begin immediately after the execution of
transaction documents.
BNDES, the Brazilian Development Bank, is the main financing
agent for development in Brazil.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)
($1 = 1.757 Brazilian Reals)