WARSAW Dec 17 Polish lender mBank said on Wednesday it had issued 750 million zlotys ($220 million) in 10-year subordinated floating-rate bonds.

The bank also said it planned to list the bonds in Warsaw. The bonds mature on Jan. 17, 2025.

($1 = 3.4116 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)