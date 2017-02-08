WARSAW Feb 8 Net profit at Polish lender mBank
, a unit Germany's Commerzbank, may fall to
around 1 billion zlotys ($246.73 million) this year from 1.2
billion zlotys in 2016 on the back of a bank tax, mBank's CEO
said on Wednesday.
"Taking into account a higher bank tax, changes regarding
bank guarantee fund, I would expect profit to be slightly lower.
The one billion (PLN) is within reach," Cezary Stypulkowski told
a news conference.
Earlier on Wednesday mBank reported smaller than expected
drop in its fourth-quarter net profit.
($1 = 4.0530 zlotys)
